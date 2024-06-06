Tewari thanks party workers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

The MP-elect from Chandigarh Manish Tewari along with Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky today met with and thanked party workers at Rajiv Gandhi Congress Bhawan in Sector 35.

The Congress workers garlanded Tewari and Lucky and raised slogans in support. Numerous leaders, councillors and representatives of various organisations presented bouquets and siropas to the leaders.

Addressing the media and workers, Tewari said he was overwhelmed with the people’s response. He promised to work for the development of Chandigarh and said soon things will change for the better.

Lucky thanked the media for unbiased reporting and said soon the Congress will start working at the ground level. He added he will soon be meeting workers and leaders of the alliance and visit various colonies and sectors to thank the voters and hear their issues and get them resolved.

