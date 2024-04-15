Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 14

Congress candidate Manish Tewari today said he would take on his BJP opponent Sanjay Tandon over national issues with the support of “robust city Congress cadres” and INDIA bloc partner AAP.

“We have to understand it’s parliament poll, not MC election. This is a battle of soul of nation. A parliamentarian’s principal responsibility is to defend the Constitution. Local issues are important, but principally these are national elections,” he said while talking to Chandigarh Tribune, emphasising need to take up national matters in the run up to the June 1 poll.

He felt the way things were going on in India, it could be the last election of the country and the Constitution made by Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, whose birth anniversary falls today, would be repealed.

What issues he is going to raise during the elections, he said, “As a parliamentarian, he moved a Bill for a Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh and it also got overwhelming response from the local Municipal Corporation. He had also taken up the issue of privatisation of power department earlier. Besides, the governance model of the city needs to be revisited like division of power between the Municipal Corporation and the UT Administration. The Congress guarantees as per the manifesto will also be highlighted.”

His take On Tandon

On his fight with Tandon, who is also going to fight the election on national issues, Tewari said, “It is a battle of two completely different ideologies, narratives and worldview.” He said the city Congress was robust and along with the support of its INDIA bloc partner AAP, they would sail through.

Meanwhile, on his previous constituencies, the former Union minister posted on X, “I remain indebted to the good people of Ludhiana and Sri Anandpur Sahib whose love, affection and support will continue to sustain me. To them, I say my relationship with you is from dust to dust - ashes to ashes.”

‘highest regard for Bansal’ On four-time MP from the city Pawan Kumar Bansal, who was his contender for Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Tewari, said, “I have the highest regard for him. He has been my colleague in the ministry.”Tewari also shared an old memory with Bansal with pictures on his X account. “My first public speech as general secretary of the NSUI, Punjab, on March 31, 1984, was to honour Pawan Bansal on his election as a RS Member from Punjab. It was my first and last speech in the presence of my father, Late Dr VN Tewari, a nominated member of the Council of States- Rajya Sabha, who was assassinated three days later on April 3, 1984, at our residence in Chandigarh.” “I look forward to guidance by Pawan Bansalji as I embark on a new chapter in my four-decade journey of public service,” read his another post on X.

