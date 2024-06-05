Tewari wins his maiden election in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 4

Congress candidate Manish Tewari reclaimed the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat for the Congress after a decade, defeating BJP’s first-timer Sanjay Tandon, son of late RSS leader and former Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon, with a thin margin of 2,504 votes in his debut poll.

Tewari, outgoing MP from Anandpur Sahib, polled 2,16,657 votes against 2,14,153 by Tandon. Tewari’s vote percentage was 48.30 compared to Tandon’s 47.74.

