TGT recruitment: Applicants hold stir in Panchkula for declaration of results

Panchkula, June 21

Applicants of trained graduate teacher (TGT) recruitment exam from across the state today held a protest in Sector 5 here demanding the release of the results of the exam conducted a year ago.

The protesters said they began their agitation on Monday. “We are protesting on rotation. Over 200 persons, including girls, sit at the protest ground on a daily basis. We will leave the site only after the result is declared,” they said.

As many as 30,000 candidates had applied for 7,575 vacancies advertised by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) in February last year.

Pawan Khanoda, one of the aspirants, said, “The exams were conducted in April last year. Later, the department conducted the document verification in June and July but failed to release the result.”

The vacancies are in subjects of Hindi, mathematics, fine art, sports, Punjabi and Urdu to be taught to students of classes 6 to 8.

Rajesh, who hails from Kaithal and has applied for posts of TGT English, said they had been squatting at the protest ground for the past three days.

The applicants said they had earlier held a protest at outside the office of HSSC in April and March this year.

