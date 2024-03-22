Thanapet-Kazuma in semis

Chandigarh, March 21
The duo of Thanapet Chanta and Kazuma Kawachi reached the doubles semifinal by overpowering the team of Kabir Hans and Khumoyun Sultanov 6-4 6-4 during the ongoing M15 Chandigarh ITF World Tour Tennis Men’s (US$15K prize money) Tournament. The Korean pair of Yunseok Jang and Woobin Shin overpowered Parth Aggarwal and Ranjeet Virali Murugesan 6-2, and Siddhant Banthia and Karan Singh improved from a set down to defeat Bharat. Nishok Kumaran and Rishi Reddy, 4-6, 6-4 [17–15]. Manish Suresh Kumar and Vishnu Vardhan defeated Chirag Duhan and Yuichiro Inui 6-3, 6-2.
Meanwhile, in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals, top seed Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan logged a comeback win over Indian contender Hitesh Chauhan. Sultanov lost the first set 2-6 but returned with a 6-2, 6-1 win in the quarterfinals.
Second seed Ramkumar Ramanathan faced resistance before logging a 6-2, 7-5 win over Korea’s Woobin Shin. Siddharth Vishwakarma also struggled before logging a 7-6(3), 6-4 win over Yuvan Nandal.
Sasikumar Mukund registered a 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 win, while Bang Shuo Yin won a stunning match against Dhruv Hirpara, 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-1. Thailand’s Thanapet Chanta ousted Sidharth Rawat 6-3 6-4, and Vietnam’s Nam Hoang Ly defeated Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-2 6-3. Chirag Duhan defeated Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong of Malaysia 6-4.
