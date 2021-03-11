Thar driver in police net

The vehicle that was involved in the accident.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

A 21-year-old youth, who was behind the wheels of a speeding Thar that claimed the life of a 50-year-old newspaper vendor, has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The suspect, Apram, was also arrested today.

Police sources suspect that the SUV was being driven at a high speed.

“The suspect claimed that the vehicle was being driven at a speed of 80 km per hour at the time of the accident. However, we believe it was driven at a much higher speed as the scooter was completely wrecked,” said a police official.

To ascertain the speed of the vehicle, the police have decided to get the SUV examined by a team of the CFSL.

The police said though earlier a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC was registered against the suspect, another section 304 has been added to the case.

The suspect was arrested and his medical examination was conducted. His blood and urine samples have been taken to ascertain whether he was driving under the influence of liquor or not.

The victim, Balbir Singh Rana, a resident of Kishangarh, was on his way to Sector 22 to collect newspaper bundles for distribution when the Thar coming from behind hit the scooter at the Sector 17/18 light point.

