The Tribune Special

The ever-increasing mountain of garbage at Dadu Majra dumping ground in Chandigarh

Biomining project fails to deliver on time; nearby residents fume

The ever-increasing mountain of garbage at Dadu Majra dumping ground in Chandigarh

A view of the dumping ground at Dadu Majra, Chandigarh,on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 8

The mountain of garbage at the Dadu Majra dumping ground continues to grow as the Municipal Corporation project has failed to deliver on time.

Only 77 per cent biomining work of one part of the waste, which was to be completed in 18 months, has been done, that too in 30 months. For the remaining part of the dumping ground, bioremediation work of 7.67 lakh metric tonne of legacy waste has not be allotted so far.

This has caused huge inconvenience to residents of neighbouring areas, especially Dadu Majra. “The mountain of garbage is increasing. The foul smell emanating from the dump has worsened. We are tired of complaining to the authorities; there seems to be no solution to our problem,” said Harjinder Singh, chairman of the Residents Welfare Association, Dadu Majra. Work on clearing garbage in a part of the dumping ground is underway. The 5 lakh metric tonne of garbage lying on 25 acres for over 20 years (before 2005) is being biomined.

The Rs 33-crore legacy waste mining project was inaugurated in December 2019 by the then Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, VP Singh Badnore, with an 18-month deadline.

Officials blame the weather for the inordinate delay. They say during the monsoon, the work largely stops as the waste becomes too moist to be removed. In the winter too, the pace of work slows down.

However, residents question the claim. “One can understand a delay of a few months, but the deadline getting extended time and again raises eyebrows. We believe the work is not getting done the way it was promised. Why have the Smart City authorities not taken action over such a long delay. All claims of politicians and officers have proved hollow promises,” said the RWA chief.

On the other hand, the work of bioremediation of the second and remaining part of the dumping ground is still stuck in the tendering process even as the problem affects the entire city.

Not only do several parts of the city have to bear with the smell, in case of a fire at the dumping site, people in some sectors face breathing and visibility issues. The sky over the area sees a thick layer of smoke.

On this, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra says, "Of the 5 lakh metric tonne waste, 3.85 lakh has been biomined. February 2023 is the new deadline for the work. While for bioremediation, five companies have come for the tendering process. Soon after the financial bids, the work will be allotted."

Feb 2023 new deadline

December 2019: Rs 33-crore work of biomining 5 lakh metric tonne of garbage at the dumping ground with 18-month deadline inaugurated

June 2022: Only 3.85 lakh metric tonne waste biomined

New deadline: February 2023

Bioremediation work of the remaining 7.67 lakh metric tonne garbage is still in the tendering process

Five companies have shown interest in the work

‘Unbearable stench’

The mountain of garbage is increasing. The foul smell from the dump has worsened. We are tired of complaining; there seems to be no solution to our problem. — Harjinder Singh, chairman, RWA, Dadu Majra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

3
Chandigarh

21-year-old Mohali youth found dead in his car

4
Punjab

'Today it was my son, tomorrow it could be yours…Yet to know his fault', says Sidhu Moosewala's father in his 'antim ardas' message

5
Sports

'Coach asked me to sleep with him': SAI calls back Indian cycling contingent from Slovenia

6
Punjab

Punjab cops sought red-corner notice against Goldy Brar just days ahead of Moosewala's murder

7
Nation

UP boy shoots dead mother as she stops him from playing PUBG

8
Trending

Videos: Sidhu Moosewala wins Punjab, some 90 days later

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police

10
Diaspora

Canada super visa changes to benefit Indians the most; parents and grandparents can now stay longer

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike
Punjab

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Watch: Woman rides skateboard flawlessly on Kerala streets in a sari; netizens are fascinated with her effortless moves
Trending

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him
Pollywood

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

‘First time in history’: Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Hundreds visit Mansa village to attend bhog of Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood
Himachal

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood

Living my father’s dream, says shot putter Jasmine
Chandigarh

Living my father's dream, says shot putter Jasmine Kaur who sets new Youth National Record

Illegal arms trade booms in state
Patiala

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

Top News

Delhi cops: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing

Delhi cops: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing

Mumbai cops to quiz gangster in connection with threat lette...

Hurt by fabricated stories says Sidhu Moosewala’s father

Hurt by fabricated stories, says Sidhu Moosewala's father

Punjab Cops seek red corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar

Punjab cops seek red corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar

Police raid 7 jailed gangsters’ houses in search of arms, ammo

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Police raid 7 jailed gangsters' houses in search of arms, ammunition

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Move comes despite CM Bhagwant Mann’s announcement against i...

Cities

View All

No respite: Blistering heatwave continues unabated

No respite: Blistering heatwave continues unabated in Amritsar

Saplings planted along BRTS lane in utter neglect

Amritsar: Mountain of waste at Bhagtanwala dump catches fire, yet again

Ram Bagh's fountain lying defunct for last 5 years, authorities playing musical chairs

Digging case: Residents return back to their damaged homes

Youth found dead in car in Mohali market

21-year-old Mohali youth found dead in his car

Need-based changes in CHB houses: Panel suggests relaxations

Two years on, upgrade of waste-processing plant in Chandigarh hanging fire

26 Congress councillors lend support to Mohali Mayor who recently joined BJP

HC takes note of delay in handing over plots by GMADA, HSVP

SC dismisses plea challenging Delhi Judicial Service exam answer key

SC dismisses plea challenging Delhi Judicial Service exam answer key

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to ‘placate’ councillors

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to 'placate' councillors

Fed up of poor civic amenities, Jalandhar residents write to Punjab CM

Drug peddler booked for attempt to murder

2 girls die in mishap in Mukerian

Minor domestic help ends life in Jalandhar

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Three nabbed for drug trafficking

Ludhiana MC to promote cloth bags

Coal imports may push power rates up by Rs 1/unit

Coal imports may push power rates up by Rs 1/unit in Punjab