The ever-increasing mountain of garbage at Dadu Majra dumping ground in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 8

The mountain of garbage at the Dadu Majra dumping ground continues to grow as the Municipal Corporation project has failed to deliver on time.

Only 77 per cent biomining work of one part of the waste, which was to be completed in 18 months, has been done, that too in 30 months. For the remaining part of the dumping ground, bioremediation work of 7.67 lakh metric tonne of legacy waste has not be allotted so far.

This has caused huge inconvenience to residents of neighbouring areas, especially Dadu Majra. “The mountain of garbage is increasing. The foul smell emanating from the dump has worsened. We are tired of complaining to the authorities; there seems to be no solution to our problem,” said Harjinder Singh, chairman of the Residents Welfare Association, Dadu Majra. Work on clearing garbage in a part of the dumping ground is underway. The 5 lakh metric tonne of garbage lying on 25 acres for over 20 years (before 2005) is being biomined.

The Rs 33-crore legacy waste mining project was inaugurated in December 2019 by the then Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, VP Singh Badnore, with an 18-month deadline.

Officials blame the weather for the inordinate delay. They say during the monsoon, the work largely stops as the waste becomes too moist to be removed. In the winter too, the pace of work slows down.

However, residents question the claim. “One can understand a delay of a few months, but the deadline getting extended time and again raises eyebrows. We believe the work is not getting done the way it was promised. Why have the Smart City authorities not taken action over such a long delay. All claims of politicians and officers have proved hollow promises,” said the RWA chief.

On the other hand, the work of bioremediation of the second and remaining part of the dumping ground is still stuck in the tendering process even as the problem affects the entire city.

Not only do several parts of the city have to bear with the smell, in case of a fire at the dumping site, people in some sectors face breathing and visibility issues. The sky over the area sees a thick layer of smoke.

On this, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra says, "Of the 5 lakh metric tonne waste, 3.85 lakh has been biomined. February 2023 is the new deadline for the work. While for bioremediation, five companies have come for the tendering process. Soon after the financial bids, the work will be allotted."

Feb 2023 new deadline

December 2019: Rs 33-crore work of biomining 5 lakh metric tonne of garbage at the dumping ground with 18-month deadline inaugurated

June 2022: Only 3.85 lakh metric tonne waste biomined

New deadline: February 2023

Bioremediation work of the remaining 7.67 lakh metric tonne garbage is still in the tendering process

Five companies have shown interest in the work