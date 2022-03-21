In brief

'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in Chandigarh

'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday approved waiver of state tax on the movie, “The Kashmir Files”, in theatres in the city from Monday onwards. He watched the movie on Sunday along with officers from Punjab and the UT, Raj Bhavan staff and other dignitaries at Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium, Punjab Raj Bhavan. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Three unidentified miscreants allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a man near the Sector 4/5/8/9 chowk. The complainant, Sunil Singh Rana, a resident of Nayagaon who works at a hotel in Sector 8, reported that unknown persons snatched his mobile phone on March 18. The police have registered a case at the Sector 3 police station. TNS

Kho-kho title for SGGS lads

Chandigarh: SGGS Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, has won the boys' junior kho-kho title by defeating Government Model High School (GMHS), Sector 32, on the concluding day of the 40th Sub Junior, 42nd Junior and 49th Senior State Kho-Kho Championships. MDAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, claimed third position. Chandigarh Welfare Kho-Kho Club won the men's senior title by defeating SDC Club, Sector 32. In the women's final, GGS Women Club, Sector 26, defeated Post Graduate Government for Girls, Sector 42. In the girls' junior category, GMHS, Sector 32, defeated SGGS Club, Sector 35, to claim gold. MDAV (A team) defeated MDAV (B team) to win the boys' sub-junior title. GMHS, Sector 32, claimed the boys' sub-junior title by defeating MDAV School. TNS

Two arrested under NDPS Act

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested by the local police from different parts of the city under the NDPS Act. The police said 32-year-old Rohit Kumar, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, was arrested with 30 banned injections. A case has been registered against him at the Sector 26 police station. In another incident, the district crime cell arrested Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi (40), a resident of Kharar, with 240 gm of charas and 75 kg of “chura post”. He was nabbed while riding a car in the Industrial Area, Phase II. The police have registered a case against him at the Sector 31 police station.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

2
Punjab

In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

3
Punjab

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

4
World

Group of Russian elite plans to assassinate Putin by poison, claims Ukraine intelligence

5
Punjab

Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann coming of age much to chagrin of AAP bosses in Delhi: Sunil Jhakar

7
Punjab Election

AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh Bhajji

8
Trending

Salman Khan declines Rs 20 Crore offer for cameo in Chiranjeevi's Godfather; here’s why

9
Punjab Election

Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

10
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy presses Israel for missile defence help, fighting rages in Mariupol

Don't Miss

View All
‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Top Stories

Arvind Kejriwal asks MLAs to perform

Arvind Kejriwal asks Punjab MLAs to perform

Says people are watching you | SIT probing Bikram Majithia c...

‘One MLA, one pension’ in the works

Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

Govt may do away with pension for every term

AAP may pick Prof Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh Bhajji

AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh Bhajji

Justice Jora Singh, Jagmohan Singh Kang are also reportedly ...

IG Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Majithia case

IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Bikram Majithia case

Four-member team will be headed by AIG Dr Rahul S | Other te...

Soon, lodging facility for tourists at Madhogarh, Mahendragarh forts

Soon, lodging facility for tourists at Madhogarh, Mahendragarh forts

Work on hotel at Madhogarh Fort in final stage | Rooms in Ma...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Muchchal villagers in Amritsar district take it upon themselves to curb drug menace

Infamous for addicts, spotlight back on Maqboolpura locality in Amritsar

Minor girl kidnapped, thrown in fields by uncle to teach her father a lesson

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

Singla in Cabinet , Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Dr Vijay Singla in Cabinet, Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Mercury soars, relief unlikely soon: Met

Mercury soars in Chandigarh, relief unlikely soon: Met dept

No written orders, but VIP lane introduced at Chandigarh railway station

Slow uptake of Corbevax, Chandigarh to limit number of jab centres

Record turnout at Chandigarh Golf Club election

Chandigarh: Health Secretary seeks info on transfer policy

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Teachers welcome AAP's declaration of 25,000 jobs

Jalandhar Central: 'Construction of roads, providing clean water, overall development my priority'

Three brothers booked for abetting suicide

300-kg dry waste collected in special drive in Jalandhar

Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Rural police to hold cycle rally to Hussainiwala on March 22, 23

NGO members click selfies with garbage dump, send them to MC chief, MLAs, CM

9 farmer unions make appeal for unity in SKM

Three fresh Covid cases in district

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Play Talak highlights working woman's sacrifices

Councillor levels graft charges against Patiala MC, Local Govt officials

Two held for raping minor in Samana