'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday approved waiver of state tax on the movie, “The Kashmir Files”, in theatres in the city from Monday onwards. He watched the movie on Sunday along with officers from Punjab and the UT, Raj Bhavan staff and other dignitaries at Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium, Punjab Raj Bhavan. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Three unidentified miscreants allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a man near the Sector 4/5/8/9 chowk. The complainant, Sunil Singh Rana, a resident of Nayagaon who works at a hotel in Sector 8, reported that unknown persons snatched his mobile phone on March 18. The police have registered a case at the Sector 3 police station. TNS

Kho-kho title for SGGS lads

Chandigarh: SGGS Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, has won the boys' junior kho-kho title by defeating Government Model High School (GMHS), Sector 32, on the concluding day of the 40th Sub Junior, 42nd Junior and 49th Senior State Kho-Kho Championships. MDAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, claimed third position. Chandigarh Welfare Kho-Kho Club won the men's senior title by defeating SDC Club, Sector 32. In the women's final, GGS Women Club, Sector 26, defeated Post Graduate Government for Girls, Sector 42. In the girls' junior category, GMHS, Sector 32, defeated SGGS Club, Sector 35, to claim gold. MDAV (A team) defeated MDAV (B team) to win the boys' sub-junior title. GMHS, Sector 32, claimed the boys' sub-junior title by defeating MDAV School. TNS

Two arrested under NDPS Act

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested by the local police from different parts of the city under the NDPS Act. The police said 32-year-old Rohit Kumar, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, was arrested with 30 banned injections. A case has been registered against him at the Sector 26 police station. In another incident, the district crime cell arrested Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi (40), a resident of Kharar, with 240 gm of charas and 75 kg of “chura post”. He was nabbed while riding a car in the Industrial Area, Phase II. The police have registered a case against him at the Sector 31 police station.