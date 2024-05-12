The Tribune Education Expo-2024 on May 18, 19

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

The Tribune Education Expo-2024, to be held at Kisan Bhawan here on May 18 and 19, will focus on the top educational institutes of the region, highlighting their achievements and thus providing guidance to students uncertain about the most suitable institute for the courses of their choice.

The education fair would provide a unique opportunity to attendees — high school students exploring college options, college students looking for a graduate programme, professionals seeking to enhance their skills et al — to explore various education programmes, learn about career options and connect with the experts in the field.

Chitkara University is the main sponsor of the event, which will also feature other leading institutes such as Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions, Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Amity University, Hit Bullseye, Graphic Era, WWICS, NMIMS, ICFAI Group and Chandigarh University.

Over the years, The Tribune, the number 1 English newspaper of the region, has been closely tracking developments in the highly dynamic education sector, coming up with the first Education Expo in 2019, repeating it in 2023.

These events provided an excellent platform to all stakeholders in the education sector to highlight their core competencies and reach out to their target audience.

