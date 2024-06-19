The Tribune impact: Can’t keep, sell hookah, charcoal disc, says PU notice to shopkeepers

Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, June 18
A day after Chandigarh Tribune exposed the sale of hookahs and charcoal discs (polo) at shops on the Panjab University campus, the authorities have issued a notice to all shopkeepers.
Citing Section 6-B of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), the Chief of University Security (CUS) has issued a notice, which stated that sale, consumption, storage, advertisement and promotion of hookah and products containing tobacco or nicotine, non-tobacco and non-nicotine hookah, flavoured hookah, molasses, shisha (hookah water pipe) and other related products were prohibited.
The notice also mentioned that there was a ban on the sale of cigarettes and smoking in public on the campus. It stated that the sale and consumption of alcohol (public and common places) was also prohibited across the campus.
On Monday, Chandigarh Tribune reported how hookahs and charcoal discs (polo) were being sold on the campus right under the nose of the PU authorities. While hookahs were sold for a price ranging from Rs 700 to 1,000, a pack of charcoal disc was available for Rs 55. A bill was also issued against the purchase.
Security chief seeks trader’s explanation
The Chief of University Security (CUS) has issued a notice to the shopkeeper who sold hookahs and charcoal discs (polo) and sought an explanation by June 19 (10 am). The shopkeeper had earlier claimed that they sold hookahs as a ‘showpiece’ item, but kept mum on the sale of charcoal discs.
