The Tribune impact: PSHRC seeks report on waterlogging, traffic issues in Mohali

Chandigarh, July 4
The Punjab State Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognisance of a news report carried in these columns on severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions in Mohali following a brief spell of rain. Commission Chairperson Justice Sant Parkash called for a report on it by September 29.
The news item detailed the impact of a 20-minute downpour in the area, resulting in overflowing sewage lines, choked drains and waterlogged roads, causing inconvenience to residents and commuters.
Justice Sant Parkash observed the commission had perused the detailed news item, 'In Mohali, roads are waterlogged, sewers overflow drains choke' published in the "leading daily newspaper." It indicated that showers brought some respite from the heatwave but also led to seasonal problems of overflowing sewage lines, choked drains and waterlogged roads.
He added the report also mentioned that the "brief spell of rain inundated several parts of Mohali with rainwater, leaving the residents to face water logging issues for the rest of the day." It indicated that huge traffic jams were witnessed on VIP Road near Patiala Chowk, K-Area light point, Zirakpur and Paras Downtown Mall.
