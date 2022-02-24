The Tribune launches 'FREE MOCK JEE Test Series' in collaboration with Chitkara University

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 24

The Tribune in collaboration with Chitkara University has launched the FREE MOCK JEE series for the aspirants aiming to crack the JEE 2022.

The year 2021 has again been a very challenging year for students across the nation, especially those about to start their professional education journey. With schools and colleges going online and entrance exams getting delayed, students appeared unprepared for their entrance exams.

With a single-minded goal to help students pace up their preparation, The Tribune recently collaborated with Chitkara University to offer a package of 8 mock JEE tests to students for free (with more tests to be added from time to time).

The knowledge partner for the JEE mock test series, Chitkara University has garnered a special place in academia for its pro-student policies across the courses, across the years, since its inception.

JEE has the legacy of being considered one of the toughest exams to crack in India and abroad, with the lowest acceptance rate to an IIT or leading business school. While there are organized coaching centres worldwide preparing students for JEE, The Tribune has become the first institution to democratize the mock test series and provide it for free to as many students as possible, with its knowledge partner Chitkara University.

Now powered with Chitkara University's School of Engineering and Chitkara University's intellectual understanding, the Free MOCK JEE series contains eight mock tests, with additional mock tests to be introduced from time to time.

Speaking about the launch, Pro-Chancellor Chitkara University, Dr Madhu Chitkara said, "The year 2020 is a tough year for everyone, including students. With entrance exams and admissions looming under uncertainty, 2021 can be the year of recovery, if we all join hands and help students make a comeback. Chitkara University is proud to introduce the Free MOCK JEE series for students to prep up for JEE. We wish students a very best of luck."

To make the mock tests as accurate and representative of the results, The Tribune has ensured that it is open to all the students aspiring to crack JEE 2022, and studying in class 12th or have completed class 12.

The registrations are open for free, and students can visit www.tribunemockjee.com

