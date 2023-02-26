The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023: Day 2 sees significant rise in footfall

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 25

The second day of the Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023 saw a significant increase in footfall as prospective buyers and investors continued to explore various real estate options on offer.

The event provided visitors with a one-stop centre to explore multiple real estate projects ranging from budget-friendly flats, villas, commercial properties and plots in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali.

The expo features several companies, including Jubilee, Subhash Mangat, Royal Estate, Omaxe, Escon, Duraton Cement, Hempton Homes, Credai Punjab, Orbit, Downtown Mohali, Vision Homes, Investor Clinic, Teamology, Saheb Realtors, Aster Plaza, Capital Assets and Infra, Eldico, besides SBI, Canara Bank and ICICI Bank.

Prospective buyers and investors are able to interact with these developers, gaining insight into investment opportunities and exploring financing options for their investments. The presence of banking partners, including ICICI and SBI, provided visitors with an opportunity to explore home loan options and other financing solutions for their investments.

A variety of real estate options on offer continued to be a major highlight of the event. The expo had a range of options catering to diverse customer needs, from luxury apartments, shops and mall spaces to budget-friendly flats and villas.

As the second day progressed, customers continued to interact with builders and banking partners for residential properties. The booming real estate market in the region has led to an influx of people from outside the area looking to invest in luxury homes due to the desirable lifestyle and environment.

Positive response to residential properties in the tricity region continued on the second day of the event, with prospective buyers and investors showing keen interest in various options.

The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023 continued to provide a unique opportunity for prospective buyers and investors to explore a range of real estate options under one roof. The event serves as a platform for builders and real estate companies to showcase their products and connect with potential customers. With one more day to go, the event promises to be an excellent opportunity for visitors to gain valuable insight into the real estate market and explore investment opportunities.

“I must congratulate The Tribune team for organising this event. Such events should be held every six months so that people could be made aware of affordable homes at good locations. The response of this expo is good and people from neighbouring states are turning up in good numbers. Post-Covid, the market has bounced back and we are hoping of better business in the coming days,” said Sanjeev Baboota from Subhash Mangat.

“We can say that humanity has won post-pandemic. I would like to congratulate the entire team for organising this event and providing all facilities under one roof. Our group is serving since decades. In this region, we are known for providing affordable and luxurious homes. So far, we have finalised several deals in the expo and we are happy to see the enthusiasm of the public. I invite more and more people to visit the expo,” said Jagjit Singh Manjha from Credai Punjab Group.

Meanwhile, BK Sharma from Vision Home also appreciated The Tribune’s initiative. “We are receiving an overwhelming response. People from Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh are turning up in good numbers. We are giving discount on property deals and also offering a two-wheeler on every purchase,” said Sharma.