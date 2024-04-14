The school celebrated Baisakhi today, marking the event with vibrant performances and cultural reverence. Organised collaboratively by the Punjabi and music departments, the festivities began with a rendition of a ‘shabad’ during the morning assembly. Students across various grades participated in the event, showcasing their talents in traditional Punjabi dance and music. The highlight of the celebration was a dance performance by the students, illustrating the rich cultural heritage of Punjab.

Shishu Niketan Model Sr Sec School

The school commemorated its 71st Founder’s Day today. The celebration started with prayers at the school premises. Principal Amita Khorana addressed the staff and committed to striving forward with an undaunting spirit, ensuring the school’s progress and growth.

Gillco International School, Mohali

The school celebrated Baisakhi with great fervour and enthusiasm on Saturday. Students and faculty came together to celebrate the spirit of unity, gratitude and harvest associated with the vibrant festival. The assembly during the occasion highlighted the cultural significance of Baisakhi and emphasised its relevance in fostering communal harmony and appreciation for nature.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#The Tribune School Chandigarh