Theft at Elante store in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 28
An unidentified person entered a clothing showroom at Elante Mall and made off with Rs 80,500 and perfumes.
Complainant Mohit Behal reported that on February 27 morning, a salesman, Sanjeev, reached the store on the ground floor of the mall and found its lock and shutter open. It came to light that cash and perfumes worth around Rs 13,000 were missing.
The footage of CCTV cameras installed at the mall was scrutinised, which revealed that someone entered the store at 8.55 am and stole money from cash drawer and perfumes before leaving at 9.04 am.
A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station.
