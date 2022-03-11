BRIEFLY

Theft at house, in Mauli jagran

Chandigarh: Unknown persons stole around Rs7 lakh and gold and silver items from a house at Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran. The incident took place on the intervening night of March 8 and 9. On a complaint of Sarvesh Kumar, a case was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. The police have initiated an investigation into it. TNS

Senior citizens’ association

Chandigarh: The governing body elections of the Chandigarh Senior Citizens Association were held and all nine office-bearers were elected unanimously. The new general body includes Satnam Singh Randhawa- president; Brij Sapra - vice-president; Pradeep Chopra - secretary, organisation; Wg Cdr TL Bhardwaj (retd) - secretary, publication; Kamaljit Khullar - secretary, member relations; Dr Anil Jain - secretary, medical; Tarlochan Singh - secretary, PR; Bimal Kanta - secretary, welfare; and Neelam Kanodia- secretary, project. TNS

Anjali wins tennis gold

Chandigarh: Anjali Verma of MP defeated Chandigarh's Madhu Mann 9-1 to win the women's singles gold medal in the All-India Civil Services Lawn Tennis Tournament at Lake Sports Complex. In the semifinals, Anjali defeated Vaibhavi Sunil 9-5 and Madhu defeated Sonia 9-2. Vaibhavi claimed the third position by defeating Sonia 8-1. TNS

Punjab claim 46-run lead

Chandigarh: Fine bowling performances by Punjab’s Rohit Gulati (4/44) and Ekjot Singh (3/39) restricted Chandigarh lads to 182 runs during the second day of the friendly match here. Captain Mohammad Arslan Khan (56) was the top scorer for Chandigarh, followed by Bhagmender Lather (36) and Sanyam Saini (27). Having 46-run lead, Punjab lads posted 108/2 at the draw of stumps. Abhay Chaudhary (42) and Pukhraj Mann (34) were the top scorers for the side. TNS

Ahmedabad win basketball title

Mohali: Led by Indian cagers Amritpal Singh and Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, Ahmedabad Wingers comfortably beat Lucknow Ligers (21-11) to win the men’s conference ‘B’ Round 1 title of the ongoing 3BL 3X3 Professional Basketball League, on Thursday. Earlier in semi-finals, Ahmedabad Wingers defeated Aizawl Legends (21-15), while Lucknow Ligers overpowered Delhi Hoopers (21-17). TNS

I-league: Punjab FC to face Aizawl

Chandigarh: RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will play their second match against Aizawl FC in the ongoing I-League 2021-22 at Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal, on Friday. The club is currently placed second in the league’s points table with seven points in three matches. In their last match, RGPFC defeated Kenkre FC (4-0).

Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

AAP had swept the Assembly election results on Thursday bagg...

Kejriwal’s Inquilab

Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab

Angry Punjab voter punishes feudal leaders | Channi, his10 m...

Second innings for UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Second innings for UP CM Yogi Adityanath

First to retain power in UP since ’91 | BJP’s historic 4-1 w...

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami loses in bastion Khatima

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami loses in bastion Khatima

Result foretells ’24 winner: PM Modi

Assembly poll result foretells '24 winner: PM Modi

Lauds voters for rising above dynasty politics | Says Punjab...

And, it’s Aap all the way...

And, it’s Aap all the way...

Of giant slayers, surprises & losses...

Unfulfilled poll promises led to Cong, SAD’s loss

Deafening silence at stalwarts’ homes

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

Punjab poll victory to have impact in city too, says AAP

Supporters of AAP, BJP celebrate in city

Spirited AAP to contest Kalka civic body poll

Encroachments removed

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Centre to bring Bill in Parliament for unifying three MCDs, announcement of poll dates deferred

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Punjab: Hindu urban votes consolidate in AAP’s favour

'You bought votes, won't let you survive in Kapurthala': Defeated AAP candidate hurls abuses at Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

Assembly Poll 2022: It’s SAD vs Congress in Doaba likely

On counting eve, prayers & last-minute preparations

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

Ludhiana votes for change, vents ire against traditional parties

DSP, three others booked for trespassing

Wave of happiness in dist as AAP registers historic win

Five fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Neena Mittal only woman to win seat in dist

AAP makes a clean sweep in Patiala dist