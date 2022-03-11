Theft at house, in Mauli jagran

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Unknown persons stole around Rs7 lakh and gold and silver items from a house at Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran. The incident took place on the intervening night of March 8 and 9. On a complaint of Sarvesh Kumar, a case was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. The police have initiated an investigation into it. TNS

Senior citizens’ association

Chandigarh: The governing body elections of the Chandigarh Senior Citizens Association were held and all nine office-bearers were elected unanimously. The new general body includes Satnam Singh Randhawa- president; Brij Sapra - vice-president; Pradeep Chopra - secretary, organisation; Wg Cdr TL Bhardwaj (retd) - secretary, publication; Kamaljit Khullar - secretary, member relations; Dr Anil Jain - secretary, medical; Tarlochan Singh - secretary, PR; Bimal Kanta - secretary, welfare; and Neelam Kanodia- secretary, project. TNS

Anjali wins tennis gold

Chandigarh: Anjali Verma of MP defeated Chandigarh's Madhu Mann 9-1 to win the women's singles gold medal in the All-India Civil Services Lawn Tennis Tournament at Lake Sports Complex. In the semifinals, Anjali defeated Vaibhavi Sunil 9-5 and Madhu defeated Sonia 9-2. Vaibhavi claimed the third position by defeating Sonia 8-1. TNS

Punjab claim 46-run lead

Chandigarh: Fine bowling performances by Punjab’s Rohit Gulati (4/44) and Ekjot Singh (3/39) restricted Chandigarh lads to 182 runs during the second day of the friendly match here. Captain Mohammad Arslan Khan (56) was the top scorer for Chandigarh, followed by Bhagmender Lather (36) and Sanyam Saini (27). Having 46-run lead, Punjab lads posted 108/2 at the draw of stumps. Abhay Chaudhary (42) and Pukhraj Mann (34) were the top scorers for the side. TNS

Ahmedabad win basketball title

Mohali: Led by Indian cagers Amritpal Singh and Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, Ahmedabad Wingers comfortably beat Lucknow Ligers (21-11) to win the men’s conference ‘B’ Round 1 title of the ongoing 3BL 3X3 Professional Basketball League, on Thursday. Earlier in semi-finals, Ahmedabad Wingers defeated Aizawl Legends (21-15), while Lucknow Ligers overpowered Delhi Hoopers (21-17). TNS

I-league: Punjab FC to face Aizawl

Chandigarh: RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will play their second match against Aizawl FC in the ongoing I-League 2021-22 at Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal, on Friday. The club is currently placed second in the league’s points table with seven points in three matches. In their last match, RGPFC defeated Kenkre FC (4-0).