Theft at house in Ram Darbar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Thieves struck at at a house in Ram Darbar. Complainant Ajay Kumar stated that two unidentified persons stole two LPG cylinders from his house. A case has been registered. TNS

Man alleges impersonation

Chandigarh: An unidentified person has been booked on the charge of impersonation. Complainant Subham Kumar of Sector 19 reported that someone used his name to post false complaints to high-ups in his office. A case has been registered.

