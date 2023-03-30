Theft suspect who fled post nabbed by cops

Chandigarh, March 29
The 23-year-old vehicle theft suspect, who had escaped from the police post of Sector 22 last evening, has been nabbed by the UT police.
Dhanvir Singh, along with two others, was arrested for stealing a motorcycle from Sector 23. Dhanvir had managed to escape from the police post on the pretext of using the washroom.
The police said the stolen motorcycle and eight more two-wheelers had been recovered from the suspects.
