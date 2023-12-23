Thefts, frauds dominate Mohali crime records

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, December 22

Theft, cheating, burglary, road accidents and drug cases continued to dominate the latest chart released by the Mohali police at the year-end.

As many as 474 cases of theft, 201 of burglary, 458 of cheating, 269 of causing death due to negligence and 250 registered under the NDPS Act have made their way into the police records as cops lodged 3,711 cases this year. SSP Dr Sandeep Garg said, “The police are actively pursuing gangsters and drug cases.”

Over 21K tenant verifications As many as 18,634 persons from outside the state have been covered under the tenant, servant and PG verification in the police records this year.

While Zirakpur subdivision saw 6,358 verifications of persons from outside the state, Dera Bassi logged 322, Kharar 6,289, Mohali City-1 3,194 and Mohali City-2 2,471.

Around 3,000 persons from other districts were also verified.

There were 143 instances of snatching, three robberies and four dacoities in the district this year, official records stated. The number of extortion cases was 17.

As many as 41 cases of murder, 54 of attempt to murder and 12 of culpable homicide were registered in the police stations of the district.

As many as 48 rape cases (victim above 18 years), 45 rape cases under the POCSO Act, 29 molestations, three attempt-to-rape cases and 122 kidnappings related to women were recorded in the police files this year. Four cases of unnatural offence (Section 377) were also registered this year.

In a worrying trend, 458 cases of cheating were registered this year, officials said.

In a drive against illegal weapons and illicit liquor, 33 cases under the Arms Act and 171 under the Excise Act have been registered this year.

Ten cases of immoral trafficking and one case of human trafficking were also registered this year. Besides, 115 cases of cruelty by husband and relatives were filed, but no case under the Domestic Violence Act was registered this year, the police said.

