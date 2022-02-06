Thefts: Three youths, juvenile in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 5

The police arrested three persons and apprehended a juvenile for thefts. Items worth Rs18.33 lakh stolen by them from Ram Darbar and other areas have been recovered.

The suspects have been identified as Hallo Majra resident Ram Milan, 21, alias Tinda, Dhanas resident Gangadhar, 20, alias Anna, and Hallo Majra resident Salim Khan, 20, alias Salim.

The police said Gangadhar had seven cases of house theft and burglary registered against him in different police stations. A case of theft was registered against Saleem. Eight cases of theft and burglary were registered against Ram Milan in different police stations. The suspects were produced in a court, which sent them to one-day police remand.

During investigation, a juvenile was apprehended in the case and stolen articles were recovered from his possession also. He was sent to the juvenile home.

The complainant, Rahul Khandelwal, said he came to his office in the Industrial Area, Phase II, Ram Darbar, where he dealt in Coca Cola and Verka products. He found the tin shed of his office and CCTV cameras on the premises broken. The safe was stolen from his office cabin by breaking the glass of its door. The safe had valuables worth Rs16,30,000 besides a PAN card, Aadhaar card, debit card, driving licence and other items.

A case was registered at the Sector 31 police station on February 2.

Using the same modus operandi, unknown persons had also stolen a laptop, an iPhone and cutlery items from a plot owned by Parminder Singh in the Industrial Area, Phase 2. The suspects had broken the exhaust fan installed in the ceiling. The CCTV cameras at the plot were found broken.

During investigation, all stolen articles were recovered from the three persons, who were arrested near the Mandi Ground, Ram Darbar, while they were going to sell the stolen articles. —