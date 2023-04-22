Thief lands in police net again

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

A thief, who is already facing several cases, has again been arrested for burglary at a house in Sector 38 (West).

The police said Bhagwati Joshi had reported that Rs 60,000 in cash and gold-diamond jewellery worth several lakhs were stolen from his house. A case was registered at the Maloya police station.

During investigation, a team, led by Inspector Satnam Singh, nabbed Divesh Sharma, a native of Himachal Pradesh, and recovered the stolen jewellery from his possession. Divesh was earlier arrested by a team of the Maloya police station in December 2021 for bicycle thefts. A total 13 bicycles were recovered from his possession. During police remand, he fled the lock-up of the Sector 39 police station. However, he was rearrested two days after. He had also been booked in two theft cases registered last year.