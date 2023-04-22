Thief lands in police net again

Chandigarh, April 21
A thief, who is already facing several cases, has again been arrested for burglary at a house in Sector 38 (West).
The police said Bhagwati Joshi had reported that Rs 60,000 in cash and gold-diamond jewellery worth several lakhs were stolen from his house. A case was registered at the Maloya police station.
During investigation, a team, led by Inspector Satnam Singh, nabbed Divesh Sharma, a native of Himachal Pradesh, and recovered the stolen jewellery from his possession. Divesh was earlier arrested by a team of the Maloya police station in December 2021 for bicycle thefts. A total 13 bicycles were recovered from his possession. During police remand, he fled the lock-up of the Sector 39 police station. However, he was rearrested two days after. He had also been booked in two theft cases registered last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Creation of theatre commands delayed
No consensus, CDS to go in for wider consultations on tri-se...
Indian swimmer Aryan Singh Dadiala equals world record in first attempt at Sea of Galilee in Israel
Dadiala, 21, who set a world record in November 2022 in Goa ...
India committed to furthering sustainable development: PM Modi
Earth Day is observed globally to raise awareness about envi...