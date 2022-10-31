Thieves break open locks of cracker store

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 30

Thieves broke open the locks of a wholesale firecracker store in Sector 5 in the wee hours here today. However, they fled the spot after the alarm system went off.

According to information, the moment thieves broke open the locks of Madras store, an alert reached the control room of Global Securex Private Limited in Sector 5. Hearing the noise of the alarm system installed at the store, labourers sleeping nearby woke up. They raised an alarm, following which thieves fled from the spot. Guards from Global Securex also reached there.

After getting information from the security company, Narinder Bansal, owner of the store, also reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Expressing gratitude to Sanjeevan Kumar, manager of Global Securex Company, Narinder said earlier also miscreants made a theft attempt at his store.

Sanjeevan said miscreants recently made an attempt to commit theft at house No. 491 in Sector 25 here. The owner of the house had gone abroad. Thieves tried to break open the locks of the house. As the alarm system went off, the miscreants fled from the spot.