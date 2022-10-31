Thieves break open locks of cracker store

Panchkula, October 30
Thieves broke open the locks of a wholesale firecracker store in Sector 5 in the wee hours here today. However, they fled the spot after the alarm system went off.
According to information, the moment thieves broke open the locks of Madras store, an alert reached the control room of Global Securex Private Limited in Sector 5. Hearing the noise of the alarm system installed at the store, labourers sleeping nearby woke up. They raised an alarm, following which thieves fled from the spot. Guards from Global Securex also reached there.
After getting information from the security company, Narinder Bansal, owner of the store, also reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Expressing gratitude to Sanjeevan Kumar, manager of Global Securex Company, Narinder said earlier also miscreants made a theft attempt at his store.
Sanjeevan said miscreants recently made an attempt to commit theft at house No. 491 in Sector 25 here. The owner of the house had gone abroad. Thieves tried to break open the locks of the house. As the alarm system went off, the miscreants fled from the spot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
132 killed in Gujarat bridge collapse, 180 rescued
After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...
‘Some people shook bridge intentionally’; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge by them
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
PM Modi to J&K youth: Make the most of new possibilities
3,000 youngsters handed over job letters