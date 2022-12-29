Thieves strike at Sec 7 house in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 28

Thieves struck at a locked house in Sector 7 here and decamped with valuables.

The incident came to light after the domestic help arrived at the house (No. 315) for cleaning this morning and found the locks broken and things scattered all around in rooms. He immediately informed the police as well as the elder son of the owner, Raman Aggarwal.

A police team reached the spot. Raman lodged a complaint with the police.

Raman said his parents had left for his younger brother’s house in Gurugram on December 22.

Sector 7 SHO Hari Om said two thieves were caught on the CCTV camera. However, the quality of the footage was poor. He said what articles had been stolen would be known after the owners returned home.

