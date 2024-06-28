Thieves target 8 train passengers

Chandigarh, June 27
Bags, mobile phones and laptops of eight passengers on board a Chandigarh-bound train have been stolen.
The passengers, who travelled from Jammu to Chandigarh, lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP) upon reaching here this morning.
When the train reached Morinda, Manu Gupta, a resident of Panchkula, realised his mobile phone had been stolen . “After I raised the alarm, four more passengers found their mobile phones were also missing,” he said.
As the other passengers also checked their belongings, it came to the fore that four laptops, two ladies’ purses containing cash and valuables, and two bags were also stolen.
Manu said upon reaching Kharar, they contacted security personnel and railway officials, who advised them to report the matter at the Chandigarh Railway Station. Upon reaching Chandigarh, the victims lodged their complaints with the GRP.
“It is shocking how easily the thieves managed to steal valuables on the train. The railway authorities should take stern measures to prevent such incidents,” said Gupta.
