Thieves target charging station

Chandigarh, March 29
Another incident of theft of equipment from electronic vehicle (EV) charging station has been reported in the city.
TC Nautiyal, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, reported that an unidentified person stole a charging gun cable of the EV charging station installed
in Sector 26. The police
have registered a case and started investigation.
Earlier, equipment had been stolen from two charging stations in Sector 42, for which five juveniles and two scrap dealers were apprehended.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...