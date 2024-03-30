Thieves target charging station

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

Another incident of theft of equipment from electronic vehicle (EV) charging station has been reported in the city.

TC Nautiyal, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, reported that an unidentified person stole a charging gun cable of the EV charging station installed

in Sector 26. The police

have registered a case and started investigation.

Earlier, equipment had been stolen from two charging stations in Sector 42, for which five juveniles and two scrap dealers were apprehended.

