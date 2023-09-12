Third counselling for Class XI announced

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 11

The Education Department has released the schedule for the third round of counselling for admission to Class XI in Government Senior Secondary Schools for the academic year 2023-24.

Date for receiving forms: September 12 Closing date: September 17 Display of school allocation: September 22

This counselling round is exclusively for candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the previous two counselling sessions. Fresh applications will not be accepted, and requests for migration or changing schools/streams will not be entertained.

Priority will be given to pass-outs of government schools of the UT and the availability of seats in various schools and streams will be provided on the official website: www.chdeducation.gov.in. There is no cap on the minimum or maximum number of preferences that candidates can fill.