Third fountain at Dhanas all set for launch

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

Visitors will soon get a glimpse of a third spectacular fountain at Dhanas Lake.

Two fountains have already been made operational at the lake and a trial run of the third was held today, said Debendra Dalai, Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST).

He said the fountain would be inaugurated soon. He further said all three fountains were getting power from a floating solar plant set up at the lake.

He said a 500 kW floating solar plant had also been set up at the Dhanas lake. All three fountains and the establishment branch of the Forest Department were drawing power from the plant, he said, adding that one of the fountains was 25-metre tall, while the two others were of 13-metre height.

To increase the share of green energy, the UT Administration will soon set up a 3 MWp (megawatt peak) more floating solar photo voltaic (SPV) power plant at the Sector 39 waterworks here.

During her visit to the city on October 8-9, President Droupadi Murmu had laid the foundation stone for a 2 MWp floating SPV power plant at the Sector 39 waterworks. Dalai said the work on 2 MWp floating power plant at the waterworks was complete and preparations were on to commission the plants by January 15.

Dalai said 2MWp floating power plant would generate 28 lakh units annually, which was expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 1.38 crore.

The administration has set an ambitious target of 75 MWp to be achieved by August 15 next year. To achieve the target, the CREST has prepared a detailed study report on feasibility of solar power plants at various sites.