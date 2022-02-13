Third wave of Covid-19 in Chandigarh more fatal for comorbid elderly

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, February 12

Even as the third wave of Covid-19 has subsided to a greater extent, deaths continue to take place in the city and more so are happening among the comorbid elderly.

Around 70 per cent deaths during the Covid third wave were of people aged 60 years and above, which is 15 per cent higher than the fatalities in the second wave. The second wave had seen 32 per cent deaths in the 45-60 years age group. In the third wave, 49 of the total 70 victims were aged above 60. While 16 per cent of the total victims were aged between 45 and 60, 11 per cent were in the 19-44 years age group.

Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, UT, said, “We are witnessing more deaths among the elderly age group as compared to the second wave when Delta was the circulating variant. The Delta variant was more virulent and fatal and it directly hit the lungs, causing respiratory issues coupled with multi organ failure. The deaths during the second wave had happened in all age groups.”

She added, “However, the third wave fuelled by Omicron has only affected throat and caused mild fever. Among all deaths, comorbidities and old age were the crucial factors and Covid was a side feature. It is difficult to say what percentage of Covid illness may have contributed to the death of a heart patient. But, Covid alone was not responsible for deaths this time as was the case in the last wave.”

The major comorbidities of the victims are renal disease, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, hypothyroidism, asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, bronchopneumonia and chronic liver disease.

Among the 49 elderly victims, 31 (63 per cent) were fully vaccinated against Covid-19. About 50 per cent of the victims since January this year were not fully vaccinated.

Dr Sanjeev Palta of the Department of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, GMCH-32, said, “The elderly were suffering from comorbidities, which is why deaths have been more in this age group. A lot of them were not fully jabbed, which made them more prone to Covid-19.”