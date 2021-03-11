This gold medallist has athleticism in her blood

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

Even a minor but unavoidable injury couldn’t stop 17-year-old Karnataka’s Unnathi Aiyappa from winning a gold medal in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG). Unnathi won the 100m girls’ hurdle race by clocking 14.00 seconds.

It was not her gold medal that put her into the limelight after the race. Rather, it was her mother, Pramila Aiyappa, who was sitting calmly in the spectators’ stand. Pramila is a two-time Olympian and former international decathlete.

Soon after winning the gold, Unnathi waved towards her ‘amma’, who appreciated her daughter’s win with a big smile.

“Of course, I dedicate this gold medal to my parents. My mother is a two-time Olympian and my father (BP Aiyappa) is a former national-level 400m sprinter. So, these wins come from the family. My father is my coach,” said an elated Unnathi.

As soon as the starter pistol sounded, Unnathi smoothly cleared all hurdles to clinch the gold. She remained way ahead by 28 seconds from Namayi Ruchitha (14.28s).

“I am having a minor injury, but still managed to finish with the gold medal. I was expecting to complete the race in less than 14 seconds,” she said.

Though she improved her latest 14.13s finish (at an event held at CH Muhammed Koya Stadium, Thenhipalam) today, she is keen to improve the timing further for the upcoming championships. She will be also carrying medal hopes for India in the forthcoming World Athletics U20 Championship, which is scheduled in August at Cali.

“My main focus is on the upcoming World Athletics U20 Championship. This will be an important event. I want to not only give my personal best in this championship but also improve my timing. Before that, I have an inter-state championship lined up for the next week. I didn’t qualify for the Gujarat U20 event, so I have a good time to recover and assess my performance,” said Unnathi.

On her practice schedule, she said: I usually take out four hours of practice regularly. As you are aware of my background (about her parents), they look after my schedule, plans and diet. My father is an international athlete... having a vast experience to share.”

“My mother is here. She expected me to break the existing record. But I was little injured. Nevertheless, a gold medal is not bad...and I will try to improve myself in upcoming competitions,” said Unnathi.