This time, people will vote for development: Balbir Singh Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 15

There is a sense of one-sided sentiment in favour of the Congress at election meetings and rallies. This was stated by Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu while campaigning in various areas of the Mohali Assembly constituency today.

Sidhu said while rejecting the false poll propaganda of Opposition parties, voters of Mohali would vote for development on February 20. Sidhu, who is seeking election from Mohali for a fourth time in a row, said, “People want to vote for the Congress again. They are no fool who will be induced by fake and hollow promises.”

Targeting AAP, he said like its Delhi leadership was unaware of the roots in Punjab, the party’s Mohali candidate, who is the richest of all candidates in Punjab, is completely unaware of the problems of the Mohali constituency.