This year, Chandigarh to host 2 major athletics events, Panchkula 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 31

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will organise the 11th South Asian and Indian Open Race Walking Competition at Sukhna Lake from January 30 to 31.

The championships and events will be organised in accordance with the Athletics Federation of India and Competition and Technical Rules, 2022, Edition of World Athletics and Indian Athletics Manual (updated as on October 1, 2020).

The competitions will be organised in the men and women categories of 35km, 20km and 10km. The men and women Under-20 (10km) is also scheduled to be organised.

On January 30, events, including women’s 20km (10 am), men’s 20km (10.10 am), women’s (U-20) 10km (11.40 am) and men’s (U-20) 10 km (11.50 am), will be organised. On January 31, events, including women’s 35km (9.30 am), men’s 35km (9.40 am), men’s 10km (10 am) and women’s 10km (10.10 am), will be conducted.

The city will also host the 1st National Open Relay Carnival on March 24, while the 63rd National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships will be organised at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, from June 27 to 30.

For the third year running, the AFI will also celebrate August 7 as National Javelin Day to commemorate Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Javelin competitions will be held across the country on the day. Meanwhile, Patiala, will host the 3rd Indian Open Throws Competition on March 24, followed by the Indian Grand Prix-4 on July 15.

In September this year, the newly introduced synthetic athletics’ track at Sector 7 Sports Complex hosted the Indian Grand Prix in Chandigarh. Many athletes bound to participate in the 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou, participated here.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula #Sukhna Lake Chandigarh