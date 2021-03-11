Three acquitted of murder bid on youth at Sector 39 market in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

A local court has acquitted three persons — Arun Thakur, Akas Chotala and Rahul Katora — in a case of attempt to murder, which was registered against them in 2017.

The police had registered the case against the accused on the complaint of Rahul (22), a resident of Sector 39. In his complaint, he had alleged that the accused attacked him when he, along with his friends, visited the Sector 39 market on November 26, 2017.

Rahul said he was sitting in his car with his friends when another car hit his vehicle from the rear. The accused came out of the vehicle and started beating him up. The police registered the case against the accused. All suspects were later arrested.

After the completion of the investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against the accused. The court framed charges to which all accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Munish Dewan, counsel for the accused, claimed that there were several lapses in the investigation conducted by the police. Dewan said the prosecution had failed to prove charges and most of the witnesses turned hostile during the trial. The witnesses failed to identify the accused.

After hearing the arguments, Jaibir Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, acquitted all accused of the charges framed against them.