Three arrested for attempt to murder in Panchkula

Panchkula, October 27

The police have arrested three suspects for assaulting a person and his son with knife after entering their house at Raila village in Sector 12 on October 25.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Sumesh and Ranjit, alias Anna, both residents of Bhapta Mayu Kakauri village, Lucknow district, Uttar Pradesh, presently residing at Raila village, Sector 12 Panchkula, and Suraj, a resident of Santokha Kashipur village, presently residing at Rally village, Sector 12-A, Panchkula.

Divulging details a police spokesman said victim Gudiya, a resident of Mauvai Unav village, who is presently residing at Raila village, in her complaint had stated that her nephew Sunil Kumar was playing cards with Anna and other friends on the roof of her house. She said Anna lit a cigarette and threw its ashes on Sunil’s face after which there were heated arguments between both of them.

She said after this Anna and other persons went back to their houses. At around 11.30 pm, Anna, along with Suraj, Puneet, Sumesh, alias Aiya, and others, entered victim’s house and attacked her son Raja and husband Guddu with a knife.

Later, they again quarrelled with Sunil and then fled from the victim’s house after threatening to kill him.

A case under Sections 148, 149, 323, 307, 452 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station in this connection.

The three main suspects were arrested yesterday and presented in the court today, which remanded Anna to one-day police custody while two other suspects Suraj and Sumesh were sent to judicial custody in Ambala.

