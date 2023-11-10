Three arrested for carjacking

Tribune News Service

Mohali: Three youths involved in snatching a car at gunpoint on November 7 were arrested. The suspects were identified as Abhishek Thakur, Akashdeep Singh and Rajvir Singh, all of Zirakpur. The police recovered the car, an SUV and a pistol. The suspects were sent to six-day police remand, said DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal. A case under Sections 379-B, 392 and 506 of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered. TNS

Man held with stolen bike

Chandigarh: The police arrested a Sector 25 resident and seized a stolen bike from him. The suspect, identified as Anil (26), was nabbed from near Dhanas lake. The police said a fake registration number plate was affixed on the bike that was stolen from Sector 37.

