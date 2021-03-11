Three arrested for ruckus at hospital get bail

Mohali, April 23
The court today released three residents of Phase 3B2 on bail. They were arrested for creating a ruckus and attacking a doctor on duty at the Civil Hospital in Phase 6 here on Thursday night.
The suspects, Bikramjit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Rajveer Singh, were released after they furnished a bail bond.
The Phase 1 police had booked 10 persons for creating ruckus and obstructing the doctors on duty during emergency services. A case was registered against the suspects.
The hospital staff had called the police and complained that four suspects created a ruckus inside the hospital after they were denied medico legal report of a person who was not present at the hospital. The suspects called their accomplices but fled the place before the police arrived. —
