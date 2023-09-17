Three arrested for snatching chain

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 16

The Ramgarh police arrested three persons in a case of chain snatching.

The suspects were identified as Akint, Deepak and Gursevak.

In a complaint to the police, Pramod, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony, Daffarpur, had stated that he was going towards Ramgarh for some work on Friday when three bike-borne persons intercepted him and snatched the silver chain he was wearing before speeding away towards Mankaya village.

A case was registered under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code and investigation was started. The suspects were identified and arrested. They were produced in a court today, which sent them to judicial custody in Ambala.

#Panchkula