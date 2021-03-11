Three arrested for stealing van

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 13

The police here today claimed to have nabbed three persons for stealing a Mahindra pickup van from a house in Industrial Area, Phase II, on August 10.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sunil Gautam and Pradeep Malik, both residents of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, and Sunil Kumar, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula.

Santosh Jha, a resident of Phase II, Panchkula, in his complaint to the police had stated that on August 10, a Mahindra pickup vehicle was stolen from outside his house by some unknown persons.

On the basis of complaint, a case was registered against unknown persons at the Sector 20 police station. The police said the three accused were arrested yesterday. The accused were produced in the court today, which remanded Sunil Gautam and Sunil Kumar to one-day police custody and sent Pradeep Malik to judicial custody.