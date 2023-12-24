Three arrested with marijuana, poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 23

The Dera Bassi police recovered 28.50-kg marijuana and 80-kg poppy husk from three persons in two separate cases on Thursday.

Mubarikpur resident Tej Pal, 19, and Jatinder of Sambhal UP, 21, were arrested at a naka near focal point, Mubarikpur, after 28.5 kg of marijuana was recovered from them. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station.

In another case, cops nabbed Dadpura resident Ravi, 36, a meat shop owner, near Kuranwala village on the basis of secret information and recovered 80 kg of poppy husk from him. He is already booked under the NDPS Act case in 2019. A fresh case was registered against him at the Dera Bassi police station.

