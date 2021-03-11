Three bags of 'arms & ammo' found in car boot at Mohali

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, May 15

The local police went in a tizzy after three bags of “arms and ammunition” were found in the boot of a car at a naka on the busy Phase 7 main road this afternoon.

After seeing an AK-47, shell-shocked police personnel immediately rang up higher officials, who rushed to the spot without any delay.

The occupants of the car kept pleading to let them go, but the police were no mood to hear even a word. The car and its three occupants were taken to the Mataur police station for investigation. All this while, the incident spread like a wildfire among journalists, who tried to contact officials, but none of them uttered a word saying the police would brief them after the initial investigation.

Hours later, it emerged that the “arms and ammunition” were dummy and were being transported for the “shooting of a web series”.

Mataur SHO Naveenpal Singh Lehal said, “It was later found that the weapons were dummy and were being transported for a shooting. Members of the film association reached the police station to clear the air. They have been instructed to take permission before transporting these dummy weapons.”

Barely a week after the RPG attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence HQ in Mohali on May 9, the district police, along with the Special Operation Group (SOG), have been on their toes, conducting security checks at important installations and laying inter-state, inter-district nakas in the district.

To maintain law and order, the Mohali police has set up roadblocks at important places in the district and are checking suspicious vehicles round the clock.