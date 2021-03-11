Three booked for grabbing debt-ridden bizman’s hotel in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 21

The Zirakpur police have booked three persons for grabbing the hotel of a debt-ridden businessman on the pretext of providing loan and threatening to kill him at gunpoint.

The suspects have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, Paramjit Singh Saluja, both residents of Lajpat Nagar in Benaras, Uttar Pradesh, and Satnam Singh, alias Amit, a resident of Sector 41, Chandigarh.

Ishan Sharma, a resident of Sector 7, Panchkula, in his complaint to the police said he runs hotel Almeida in Zirakpur. In the past few months, he suffered losses in his business. The suspects advised him to take loan for business and extorted lots of money from him on various occasions on the pretext of providing him loan. When the loan was not cleared, the suspects occupied his hotel forcibly. He alleged that the suspects threatened to kill. They told him that he would have to lose his life if he came back to the hotel again.

Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Paramjit Kaur, Zirakpur police station, said a case had been registered against the suspects under Sections 420, 386 and 120-B of the IPC and the Arms Act. All suspects were absconding and a manhunt had been launched to nab them.

