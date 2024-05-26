Three Chandigarh cops dismissed

Chandigarh: One SI and two ASIs of the Chandigarh Police have been dismissed from service. SI Balwinder Singh and ASI Harmeet Singh were arrested by the CBI in April for allegedly accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from Anil Kumar in lieu of not initiating legal proceedings against him. A complaint was filed against him at the Sector 17 police station. The third officer, ASI Paramjeet Singh, who was posted at the Sector 34 police station, has been absent from duty since July 2023. TNS
NDPS case Accused acquitted
Mohali: A court has acquitted Mandeep Singh in an NDPS Act case related to seizure of 3 kg contraband from him near Bajheri village of Kharar in 2017. The police failed to comply with the guidelines of the NDPS Act case. The counsel for the accused argued that the suspect was not produced before a gazetted officer in due time. TNS
Bottling plant’s licence suspended
Mohali: The Punjab Excise Department during surprise checking at the bottling plant, M/s Bborish Industries Pvt Ltd, at Behra village, Tehsil Dera Bassi, found that various provisions of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, were being violated by this unit. Its licence has been suspended for 15 days. TNS
Bank manager booked for fraud
