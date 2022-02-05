Three cheating cases against Ambala man

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

An Ambala resident has been booked by the UT police in three cheating cases.

In a complaint, Mahinder Singh Narwal, a resident of Sector 4, Panchkula, alleged that the suspect, Satinder Kumar, a native of Ambala who resides in Mohali, cheated him on the pretext of getting his nephew selected as a clerk in Haryana.

In another complaint, Ravinder Singh Dhull, a resident of Sector 20, Panchkula, alleged that Satinder cheated him of Rs15 lakh regarding removing the royalty amount charged by the PWD (BR), Haryana, from their company SKR constructions.

In yet another case, the UT police booked Satinder Kumar for allegedly duping a Sector 46 resident of Rs10 lakh. The complainant, Ashok Kumar Malik, a resident of Sector 46, reported that the suspect cheated him of Rs10 lakh on the pretext of providing his son a study visa for the USA. A case has been registered. —