Three Chandigarh residents fall prey to fraudsters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

Three incidents of fraud have been reported from the city.

In a complaint to the police, a Mauli Jagran resident reported that unknown person withdrew approximately Rs 3.10 lakh from her account between March 8 and March 16 last year. A case has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

A Sector 44 resident, Sazid Nizami, reported that unknown person fraudulently withdrew Rs 1,01,772 from his account through online transition. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station.

In yet another incident, a Sector 36 resident, Gulzar Singh Sandhu, alleged that one Jagmohan Singh rang his wife to know if she knew Gurprit Singh of Canada. Gurprit is son-in-law of his friend Raghbir Singh, who is currently in Canada. The caller told her that Gurprit and Raghbir had assaulted a foreigner in a club, who was injured and admitted to a hospital. The accused asked for money to save Gurprit from the police custody following which the complainant deposited Rs 4.30 lakh in his bank account. Later, he came to know that he was duped. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.