Three contract virus in city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

Three cases of Covid were reported from the city on Friday. There was no fresh fatality, while three patients recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases in the city remains unchanged at six. —TNS

Two test positive in Mohali district

Mohali: Two cases of Covid-19 were reported from the district during the past 24 hours. There was no fresh fatality due to the disease in the district on Friday, while one patient was recovered. The number of active cases rose to 11 in the district. —TNS

No fresh case in Panchkula

Panchkula: No fresh case of Covid-19 surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours. There was no fresh fatality due to the virus and no patient recovered from the disease in the district on Friday. The number of active cases in the district remained unchanged at six.