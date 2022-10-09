Three Covid cases surface in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city witnessed three fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, while one patient recovered from the disease. — TNS
Nine test +ve in Mohali
Mohali: Nine persons were found infected with Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, while two patients got the better of the disease. There was no new fatality. — TNS
Two contract virus in P’kula
Panchkula: Two cases of Covid-19 surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, while there was no fresh recovery or new fatality.
