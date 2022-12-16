Three-day chrysanthemum exhibition begins at Panjab University

Chandigarh, December 15
The three-day 13th Chrysanthemum Exhibition by the Horticulture Division, Panjab University, began at Prof RC Paul Rose Garden on the university campus today.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar inaugurated the event. The exhibition has 123 varieties of chrysanthemum and about 2,300 potted plants. Visitors admired the arrangements and got themselves clicked with flowers and fountains in the backdrop.
The VC appreciated the efforts of the Horticulture Division and congratulated its staff.
Anil Thakur, Divisional Engineer, Horticulture, said the exhibition was organised to mark the advent of spring season. Simultaneously, it gives a message of environment protection to the masses and an opportunity to display the best chrysanthemum collection of the Horticulture Division, which had been nurtured with hard work through the year.
