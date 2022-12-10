Three-day floral treat on offer at Sector-33 Terraced Garden

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

MP Kirron Kher inaugurated the three-day Chrysanthemum Show at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33 here today. It is for the first time in the history of the annual show that the MC has made it a zero-waste event.

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, Deputy Mayor Anup Gupta, area councillor Anju Katyal, singer Kanhaiya Mittal, who is also brand ambassador of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), Chandigarh, other councillors, senior officers of the civic body and prominent persons of the area were also present on the occasion.

Schoolchildren perform during the 35th Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh on Friday. Tribune Photos: Pradeep Tewari

The MP took a round of all stalls, including that of Swachh Bharat Mission where awareness is being created on segregation of waste at source, making compost at home, disposing of construction and demolition waste, ‘Naya Sa’, which is an initiative of the MC to reuse old clothes by selling them to people at nominal price after proper cleaning and ironing and many selfie points.

Kher released a brochure dedicated to the show. She then went around the garden to see various flowers exhibited there.

The MP said this time, the MC made it a “zero waste festival” as all things used at the event are either reusable or recyclable. She appreciated the civic body for promoting cleanliness not only at its own events but at weddings too.

Kher distributed sweets among labourers and gardeners of the MC.

Later, she, along with other dignitaries, paid floral tributes at the Martyr’s Pillar.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Sarbjit Kaur said over 270 varieties of chrysanthemum were displayed at the show this year. All these varieties were grown and groomed at the MC nursery. Gardeners from the horticulture wing of the civic body made shapes of boat, camel, peacock, cow, giraffe, lion and other animals and birds while using flowers.

She said another unique feature of the event this year was ‘Kids Zone’ where children could play their favourite games, including hoopla, feed the clown, darts, shooting and bowling pin, besides learning paper art, painting on fabric, making pots from clay, etc.

The Mayor said cultural evenings would also be organised during the three-day festival from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Meanwhile, students of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, presented various cultural items on the occasion. The show will be open for the next two days from 11am to 7 pm.