Three-day Panjab University zonal youth festival begins

Chandigarh, October 7
A three-day Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival, Chandigarh Zone-B, began at Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women today.
In her inaugural address, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig said youth festival provided a platform for students to strive for holistic development.
Several events were organised on the occasion. Musical events enthralled the audience.
Prof PS Jaswal, VC, SRM University, Sonepat, Prof Nishtha Jaswal, VC, HPNLU, Shimla, and Prof Parvinder Singh, VC, Rayat Bahra University, Mohali, were present.
