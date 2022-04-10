Three-day PEC Fest begins on April 16

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

Punjab Engineering College will organise the PEC Fest 2021-22 from April 16 to 18. The event will be inaugurated by Minister of Information and Broadcasting of India Anurag Thakur on April 16.

PEC Fest is a technical and cultural event held annually at Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, (Deemed to be University). The fest has a number of events such as Mr and Ms PEC Fest, GROOVZ, Glitterati and Bhangra Theque. Some popular technical events include Hackathon and Robo Cup.

Various societies and clubs are also hosting a number of courses that will benefit and uplift students in their personal and professional fields

The theme for this year’s PEC Fest is “A Cosmic Escapade”. This fest will host a variety of activities spanning over numerous genres, with over 70 events contested among the best in India. The competitions are designed to create a battleground for the best of the best while also ensuring that the participants have the time of their life, said the organisers.