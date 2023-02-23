Three-day PU Rose Fest starts tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

The 12th Panjab University Rose Festival will be held from February 24 to 26. The event is being organised after a gap of two years.

Prof RC Paul Rose Garden, spread over 2.5 acres on the university campus, has been given a facelift for the festival. More than 130 varieties of rose will adorn the garden. Eight varieties of the flower were added this year.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig will inaugurate the festival, which will have the motto of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ to give green and clean environment message to people. To explore the hidden talent of students, competitions will be arranged for different age groups among school, college and university students and general public, namely rangoli, Rose Prince and Princess, painting and fancy dress. A special feature would be an open flower competition.

Several stalls will be set up to create awareness among masses on various issues like environment, blood donation, traffic awareness, etc.

A ‘Hasya Kavi Sammelan’ will be held at the Old Convocation Ground, which will feature noted poets like Partap Faujdar, Shambu Shikhar, Mumtaz Nazim, Sunder Kataria, Raj Kumar Dhankad, Jagbir Rathee and others.

On the second day, ‘Parwaz’, a rock band, will perform followed by a laughter show by stand-up comedian Jagdeep Singh Bheema. This will be followed by Mr & Ms Rose competitions, organised in collaboration with the University Institute of Fashion Technology. The award distribution ceremony will be held on the final day of the event.